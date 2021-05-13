â€˜We have all longed for this momentâ€™: CDC lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated people



Added: 13.05.2021 19:24 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.11alive.com



CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors. Walensky encouraged those that are immune compromised to speak with a doctor.Â More in www.nbcnews.com »