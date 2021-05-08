We were supposed to be over the 1980s by now. Why we're still not.



Source: www.youtube.com



The Decade of Decadence was a time of excess, for sure, but its brash attitudes, bold colors and cultural icons resonate because of the artistic forces it unleashed. More in www.nbcnews.com »