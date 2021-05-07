I wanted to love 'Jupiter's Legacy.' Maybe in season 2 I will.



The first season of the series plods along too self-seriously, muddling the plot and its intentions. I hate that I feel this way about a comic I enjoyed. More in www.nbcnews.com »