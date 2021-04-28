Officer injured in Capitol riot criticizes politicians who continue to downplay attack



â€œI donâ€™t know how you can watch my body-worn camera footage and deny that Jan. 6 was anything other than violent and brutal," Officer Michael Fanone said. More in www.nbcnews.com »