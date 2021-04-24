53 sailors presumed dead as Indonesian navy says missing submarine sunk



Added: 24.04.2021 13:43 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: commons.wikimedia.org



"We have now moved from the 'sub miss' phase to 'sub sunk,'" Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Yudo Margono told a news conference. More in www.nbcnews.com »