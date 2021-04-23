U.S. should resume J&J vaccinations with warning notice, CDC advisory group says



Added: 23.04.2021 21:52 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.jonesday.com



“Today’s presentations and discussions have convinced me that lifting the pause on J&J’s vaccine is in the best public health interest of the U.S. population,” one expert said. More in www.nbcnews.com »