Subaru recalls nearly 900,000 vehicles for engine, suspension problems



Source: www.caranddriver.com



The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019, and the suspension recall affects more than 408,000 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks and 2019 Foresters. More in www.nbcnews.com »