Broadway's Karen Olivo steps away from 'Moulin Rouge,' says theater needs 'integrity'



Source: www.sefijaonline.com



Broadway Latina actress Karen Olivo said she was leaving "Moulin Rouge," saying on Instagram the theater industry has to focus on integrity and people over profits. More in www.nbcnews.com »