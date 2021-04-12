Blinken: China's early 'failure' on Covid cooperation helped speed pandemic



Added: 11.04.2021 14:17 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.scoopnest.com



“One result,” the secretary of state told Meet the Press, is that the virus "got out of hand faster and with, I think, much more egregious results than it might otherwise.” More in www.nbcnews.com »