Watching 13 executions with Liliana Segura



Added: 05.02.2021



Source: theintercept.com



Chris Hayes speaks with Intercept senior reporter Liliana Segura about why the Trump administration executed so many people, who these people were and what it means for the death penalty more broadly. More in www.nbcnews.com »