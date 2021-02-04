Merck's Kenneth Frazier, one of just four Black Fortune 500 CEOs, to retire this summer

Added: 04.02.2021 14:27 | 10 views | 0 comments

Frazier was the first to resign from Trumpâ€™s American Manufacturing Council after the former presidentâ€™s supportive comments of white nationalist groups at the deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.