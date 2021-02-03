More exploitable flaws found in SolarWinds software, says cybersecurity firm



Security firm Trustwave said it told SolarWinds of the vulnerabilities. There is no sign they were exploited, and SolarWinds released a patch to fix them. More in www.nbcnews.com »