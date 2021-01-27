The gochujang gateway: How the Korean chili paste became so popular in the U.S.



Added: 27.01.2021 17:06 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thestreet.com



Even Shake Shack has gochujang on its menu now. How we got here and why it shouldn't be "the next" hot condiment. More in www.nbcnews.com »