May “Maya” Millete, 39, was last seen by her family at her home in Chula Vista, California on January 7, 2021. There has been no activity on her bank account and calls to her phone go straight to voicemail. Her car was found still parked at home. On January 23, Chula Vista police served a search warrant at her home, but details from the search have not been released. The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating.