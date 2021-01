Decades later, mysterious disappearance of Joseph Helt in 1987 continues to haunt New York town



Source: truecrimeny.home.blog



Joseph “Joe” Helt, 17, of Ellenville, New York, was last seen partying with his friends at an abandoned ski lodge on the outskirts of town on the night of January 16, 1987. They went out for a late-night drive when their vehicle got stuck in a snowy ditch near Sam's Point. Joe reportedly walked down the mountain alone to get help. He never made it back and was never seen again. His family reported him missing on January 17 when he didn’t show up for work at the Auction Barn in Napanoch. Th More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: New York