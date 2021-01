Added: 06.01.2021 13:17 | 7 views | 0 comments

With NBC News projecting he will defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a crucial runoff election to become the first Black senator from Georgia, Raphael Warnock tells TODAY that “it’s the honor of my life.” He adds: “It took good public policy along with persona responsibility to get me here … I can’t wait to get to work.”