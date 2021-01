$10,000 reward offered for information in search for Washington woman and her dog missing since September



Source: patch.com



Laynee Westbrook, 41, was seen on security video at 7:11 p.m. on September 10, 2020, getting into a white Dodge Ram truck with a man outside of the San Juan Motel in Anacortes, Washington, where she had been staying. She was seen again with the same man at 7:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station next to the Swinomish Lodge & Casino. No one has seen her since. She hasn’t used her cell phone and there has been no activity on her bank account. Her beloved dog, a rat terrier named Precious, is also m More in www.nbcnews.com » Dodge Tags: Washington