Melvin James “Jimmy” Gallagher, 22, was finishing his night shift at the Clark Super 100 Service Station in Waterloo, Iowa, on January 3, 1959 when, around 5:15 a.m., he was killed by a shotgun blast to the head. The shooter fled the area and $179 was discovered missing from the station. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in Jimmy’s case. The Waterloo Police Department in Waterloo, Iowa is investigating.