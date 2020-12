LAPD seeking public's help to find woman who went missing in early December after leaving Venice Beach



Kolby Story, 32, was last seen in the early morning hours of December 7, 2020, in the 12300 block of Pacific Avenue, in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, California. A few hours earlier, on December 6, Kolby had been at Venice Beach and called a friend to help find her car keys. They located the keys and around 2 a.m., she left the beach alone and drove in the direction of her Mar Vista home. She never made it. Her friend and her roommate reported her missing on December 9. Her car was later lo More in www.nbcnews.com » California Tags: Los Angeles