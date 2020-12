Added: 26.12.2020 0:17 | 11 views | 0 comments

Calab Luckett, 18, was shot and killed on Christmas Day 2016. His body was found the next day at Woodland Park Apartments, then called Parkside Terrace, in Evansville, Indiana. His death has been ruled a homicide but the shooter has never been caught. The Evansville Police Department is investigating.