Latino members of Congress skip big Nochebuena gatherings, urge Americans to do the same

Sen. Bob Menendez won't be eating lechÃ³n with extended relatives, and Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Chuy GarcÃ­a won't be assembling tamales with a crowd to keep their families safe from Covid-19.