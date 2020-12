Added: 22.12.2020 0:53 | 13 views | 0 comments

Lynette Hernandez, 27, was last seen by her family in Nassau County, New York on September 19, 2020. She went to stay with her boyfriend in Brooklyn, but when she hadn’t contacted her young daughter in weeks, her family grew worried. Lynette’s boyfriend told them he hadn’t seen her since October 4. The Nassau County Police Department is investigating.