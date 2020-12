Man charged with murder in 1988 disappearance of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht



David Misch, 59, has been arrested and charged with murder in the 1988 disappearance of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht, who vanished from a supermarket parking lot more than three decades ago while trying to retrieve a friend's scooter that authorities said the abductor had moved closer to his vehicle. Misch is already serving prison time for the murder of a Hayward woman and faces trial for the murders of two women in 1986. Michaela's remains have still not been found.