'A holiday season like no other': Many cope with loss, grief during the pandemic



Added: 21.12.2020 13:55 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.newyorkupstate.com



"Many people are in deep, deep pain. The sad thing is that until somebody close to them dies from Covid, most people just don't get it," a grief expert said. More in www.nbcnews.com »