Disappearance of North Carolina mother remains a mystery nearly two decades after she went Christmas shopping and never returned

Michele Hundley Smith, 38, left her Stoneville, North Carolina home on December 9, 2001, telling her family she was going Christmas shopping in nearby Martinsville, Virginia. She never returned home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her green 1995 Pontiac Trans Sport van with North Carolina license plate ROK-N-ON is also missing. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.