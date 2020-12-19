What Covid and QAnon misinformation has in common â€” and how to stop it



Added: 18.12.2020 23:53 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: cnnphilippines.com



Once a person feels part of a community or a movement, the adherence to a science-free, health misinformation position may begin to feel brave. More in www.nbcnews.com »