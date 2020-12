Homeless and doubled up, families living with other households may fall into aid blind spot



Vital housing assistance, such as rapid rehousing, may not be available to families that don’t meet the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homeless, including those who have had to move in with other households. More in www.nbcnews.com »