Pence to publicly receive Covid vaccine on Friday, Biden as soon as next week



Source: blazingpress.com



"I donâ€™t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take," Biden said earlier Wednesday. More in www.nbcnews.com »