Biggest snowstorm in years still on track to bury parts of the Northeast in up to 2 feet of snow



Added: 15.12.2020 16:21 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pressherald.com



More than 60 million people are under winter alerts, with forecasts of snow and wind that could snarl travel and knock out power to millions. More in www.nbcnews.com »