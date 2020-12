Added: 15.12.2020 0:41 | 8 views | 0 comments

Ashley Lucas, 34, was last seen in West Palm Beach, Florida, when West Palm Beach Police admitted her to a mental health facility on September 24, 2020. A few days after her release, she did not contact her friends or family, which caused them to grow concerned. On October 9, her roommate and friend reported her missing. Ashley had traveled from Texas to Florida in July to care for her friend’s elderly mother for two weeks. She never returned home and her phone has been disconnected. Her famil