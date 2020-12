UPDATE: Sanofi, GSK say COVID-19 shot won't be ready until late 2021



Source: www.wfdd.org



Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi said Friday that their potential COVID-19 vaccine won’ t be ready until late next year because they need to improve the shot’ s effectiveness in older people. GSK and Sanofi plan to produce up to 1 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine annually, and they have signed agreements to supply millions of doses to the U.S.,... More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: GM