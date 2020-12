Added: 13.12.2020 1:18 | 12 views | 0 comments

Katherine “Kathy” Kolodziej, 17, was last seen leaving The Vault, a local bar, in the Village of Cobleskill on November 2, 1974. A few weeks later, on November 28, 1974, Thanksgiving, Kathy’s partially-clothed body was discovered in Richmondville, Schoharie County, New York. She had been stabbed several times. The New York State Police are investigating.