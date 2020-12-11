Latino Catholics commemorate Virgen de Guadalupe through virtual events, amid Covid



Source: www.nytimes.com



“It’s dramatically different this year,” said Monsignor Arturo Bañelas in El Paso. But for the faithful, it's just as significant. "We need hope, lots of hope." More in www.nbcnews.com »