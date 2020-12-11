Biden picks longtime China critic Katherine Tai as top U.S. trade official



Source: go-green-racing.com



If confirmed, Tai would inherit a Cabinet-level position tasked with enforcing U.S. import rules and brokering trading terms with China and other U.S. partners. More in www.nbcnews.com »