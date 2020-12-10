Graphic: Coronavirus deaths in the U.S., per day



Added: 10.12.2020 15:33 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: dailycaller.com



More than 250,000 people have died in the U.S. of Covid-19. Track which states are getting hit the hardest and which direction the country's death rate is going. Updated daily. More in www.nbcnews.com »