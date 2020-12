Reward increased for information on Missouri woman missing since Mother's Day



Echo Lloyd, 47, was last seen on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, in Edwards, Missouri. When her daughter stopped by to visit, she didn’t appear to be home, so she left a card and flowers on the porch. That week, calls to Echo’s cell phone and house phone went to voicemail prompting her daughter to check on her. Echo’s car was in the driveway and her purse with her wallet, ID and cash, was in the house, but her cell phone, keys and pistol were missing. She hasn’t used her cell phone or fill More in www.nbcnews.com » Mother’s Day Tags: Women