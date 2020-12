Watch live: Georgia Senate runoff debates



Source: philebersole.wordpress.com



The Atlanta Press Club hosts two Georgia Senate special election runoff debates on Sunday, December 6. Republican incumbent David Perdue has declined to participate, but the event will proceed with Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff at 5pm ET. Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock will face off in a second debate 7pm ET. More in www.nbcnews.com » Democrats, Georgia, Election Tags: Republicans