New Jersey officials issue new plea for information in 2001 murder of Michelle Howard



Michelle Howard, 32, was last seen by her family on November 24, 2001 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. On November 26, her body was found lying on the side of the road on Estelle Avenue, in Mizpah, New Jersey. She was unclothed with the exception of a white bra. Her cause of death was determined to be asphyxia associated with aspiration of gastric contents, multiple blunt force injuries of the head, neck and torso. It was ruled a homicide, but there are no suspects at this time. The Atlantic County More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Murder