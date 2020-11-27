Video recreates dying patient's view as ICU doctor urges people to take Covid seriously



Source: www.youtube.com



In the video, Kenneth Remy says, "this is what you'll see at the end of your life if we don't start wearing masks when we're out in public." More in www.nbcnews.com »