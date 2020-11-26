Forget Thanksgiving, America needs to be preparing now for a Covid Christmas



Added: 26.11.2020 7:17 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.littlethings.com



We've almost certainly already set in motion a trend that will negatively affect our ability to celebrate winter holidays. But it's not too late to commit to one last containment push. More in www.nbcnews.com »