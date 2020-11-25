Nearly 1 million Crock-Pots recalled after complaints of burn injuries



Added: 25.11.2020 16:12 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.crockpot.cz



Sunbeam Products, the company that owns Crock-Pot, received 119 reports of detached lids that resulted in 99 burn injuries. More in www.nbcnews.com »