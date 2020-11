Added: 22.11.2020 16:44 | 10 views | 0 comments

Kris Fowler, 34, was last seen on October 12, 2016, at the Cracker Barrel at White Pass in Washington where he stopped to get coffee before heading out to complete hiking the last leg of the Pacific Coast Trail. His phone was shut off about an hour later and he was never seen again. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.