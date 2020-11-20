Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials are far from over â€” and doctors need your help



Source: www.mirror.co.uk



Recent encouraging results from late-stage trials of Covid-19 vaccine candidates have led to an unexpected complication: a drop-off in volunteers in other vaccine studies. More in www.nbcnews.com »