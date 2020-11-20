Mexico is fourth country to top over 100,000 Covid deaths

JosÃ© Luis AlomÃ­a Zegarra, Mexicoâ€™s director of epidemiology, announced late Thursday that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, behind only the United States, Brazil and India.