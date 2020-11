Maddow: Don't get this thing. Do whatever you can to keep from getting it.

Rachel Maddow reveals that the reason for her ongoing quarantine is that her partner, Susan, tested positive for Covid-19 and is still recovering from severe symptoms, and implores viewers to consider their loved ones when they calculate their own Covid-19 risk.