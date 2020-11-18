Add to Biden's transition challenges: Imposing Covid-19 precautions on cramped West Wing



Added: 18.11.2020 10:17 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.whitehousemuseum.org



Transition officials are trying to determine how â€” and how many â€” officials can work out of the West Wing while maintaining pandemic protocols. More in www.nbcnews.com »