Twitter launches 'Fleets' story feature. Users aren't sure how to feel.



Added: 17.11.2020 21:23 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: londonbusesbyadam.zenfolio.com



For some, the first upload to the newly rolled out, 24-hour-long Fleets function on Twitter was simply the word "No." More in www.nbcnews.com »