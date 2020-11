Added: 16.11.2020 23:48 | 9 views | 0 comments

Kelley Brannon, 36, was last seen known to be at the Sunshine Inn Hotel in Live Oak, Florida on the evening of July 14, 2020 and into the early morning hours of July 15. Kelley and her boyfriend, Eddie Emerson, had been traveling from Gainesville, Florida to Detroit, Michigan in separate vehicles when Eddie’s truck broke down on July 9. They got a hotel room while awaiting car repair. After an ongoing argument, Kelley left the hotel room but continued to text her boyfriend. Just before 1 a.m.