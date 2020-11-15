Fauci says delayed transition is a public health issue as Covid-19 cases soar nationwide



Added: 15.11.2020 18:06 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: theohiostar.com



"That is obvious," Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union." "Of course it would be better if we could start working with" Joe Biden's team. More in www.nbcnews.com »