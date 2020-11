Added: 06.11.2020 21:18 | 16 views | 0 comments

Daisy Taylor, 56, of Memphis, Tennessee, was fatally shot on November 2, 2012. Her body was found that same day by a road crew worker in a ditch alongside Grammon Road in Crittenden County near Marion, Arkansas. A couple of hours later, her gold 2012 Chevy Impala was found burned out on Mason Street back in Memphis. The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.